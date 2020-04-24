Indy family deals with double dose of tragedy after brothers are murdered two years apart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis family is dealing with a double dose of tragedy.

A deadly shooting this week marked the second time in two years they’ve been torn apart by gun violence.

Back in June 2018, a 23-year-old came out to a basketball court in Lawrence when he was suddenly caught up in gunfire and killed.

22 months later that victim’s 19-year-old brother was killed after being shot multiple times at apartment complex on Indy near northwest side.

Sadly, for the family, both of those murders remain unsolved.

On Wednesday night, the father of Rayshawn McIntosh got a call most parents will never get, telling him his son had been murdered.

“It’s like a nightmare. It’s like we’re living a nightmare again,” said Amise McIntosh.

Tragically, Amise and his family got the same call in June 2018 when a shooting near 46th and Franklin in Lawrence killed their oldest son Dalon Wilson-McIntosh.

“This is really tough. Its more than people can understand. This is pain I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Wendy McIntosh.

In the 2018 case, Lawrence police believe Dalon was an innocent bystander, killed because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time after someone lured 19-year-old Adonai Spinks to the basketball court and opened fire.

“It’s hard to even believe,” said Amise. “I’m lost. We’re lost. It’s hard.”

“We can’t bear anything else. We can’t,” said Wendy.

The parents don’t think the murder of their two sons involve the same killers, but their loss feels the same.

“It is the toughest thing any parent can bear so please just stop,” said Wendy. “Rayshawn was a good kid. He just got caught up in the wrong crowd. He should have been in college. He had two scholarships.”

For their part IMPD detectives believe Rayshawn was targeted this week and the family did provide information on a possible suspect.

They’re hopeful Rayshawn’s killer will be caught and they want the same for Dalon.

“If they can solve both of them, it would be a joy. We’d have some closure,” said Amise.

Because no arrests have been made, anyone with information on either of the two murders is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.