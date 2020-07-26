Indy family calls for FBI involvement in canal killing

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Doty Whitaker’s family is calling for justice after the 24-year-old mother was shot and killed while walking along the canal in downtown Indianapolis three weeks ago.

Her case remains unsolved.

“We need you here. I miss you more than anything in the world right now,” said Whitaker’s mother, Arlena Doty.

According to Whitaker’s family, the shooting started over some racially charged language in the early morning hours of July 5.

Whitaker’s fiancée, Jose Ramirez, said the language prompted a confrontation by a group of strangers, and the group shouted “Black Lives Matter” and either Whitaker or someone in their group replied that “All Lives Matter.”

Moments later after the two groups went their separate ways, Ramirez claims the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge along the canal and ran away. Whitaker was struck in the head.

“I don’t care what anybody says to anyone, that does not give anybody a right to take a life. I don’t care what the color of your skin is. I don’t care what you say,” Doty said.

Whitaker’s family believes the group was targeted for saying “all lives matter,” and that’s why they’re wanting the FBI to get involved.

“You as a person have the choice to pull the trigger or not pull the trigger. Once you pull that trigger, that’s a hate crime to me,” Doty explained.

On Saturday, Whitaker’s family came together for prayer and to demand justice.

Doty hopes whoever is responsible for killing her daughter will come forward.

“I grieve for any mother, all mothers, because this shouldn’t happen,” Doty said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

IMPD has released surveillance video and pictures of people that may be witnesses or persons of interest in the shooting.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.