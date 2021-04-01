Indianapolis woman arrested in Carmel, accused of taking items from mailboxes

CARMEL, Ind.– An Indianapolis woman with outstanding warrants in two counties was arrested Thursday after Carmel police say she was spotted taking things from mailboxes.

Officers responded to the 14000 block of Staghorn Drive on a report of suspicious activity. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.

The driver pulled into the parking lot at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass, where she was taken into custody. Police identified her as 23-year-old Makayla Burkhart of Indianapolis.

She was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, theft, driving while suspended and criminal recklessness. She is also being held for active warrants in Marion and Grant counties.