Indianapolis police investigating 3 homicides in less than 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent 24 hours left another 3 people dead in Indianapolis. The series of shootings remain unsolved, but the violence continues to take an emotional toll on families across the city.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting on 35th Street overnight, but family members say the death has left an 11-year-old boy to grow up without his father.

On Monday afternoon police were called to Westhaven Drive on Indy’s northwest side where they found a man shot and rushed him to the hospital. That victim later died.

Nine hours later, in the middle of the night and across town on the near northeast side, police found a second man shot and killed. That led to a sleepless night for that victim’s family.

“I got woke up in the middle of the night by the coroner’s office. They said he was the victim of homicide. I couldn’t believe it,” said Laura Lucas.

Laura shared a child with the man killed near 35th and Keystone, identified as Juan Rodriguez. She says comforting their son will not be easy for the family.

“He’s devastated, of course. That was his partner. They were best friends. They did everything together,” said Lucas.

Lucas describes her ex-husband as a loving father who tried his best to provide a good life for his young son.

“He was great dad. Whenever he bought himself shoes, he bought AJ shoes to match,” said Lucas. “Juan painted cars and worked hard to make sure AJ had everything.”

Hours later, just after sunrise Tuesday morning, police found a third man shot to death inside a car in the parking lot of a business on the near north side at 30th and Capitol.

So far police have not released information on a motive or provided suspect information for all of the three homicides. Police insist they need to public’s help to solve the three deaths.

“There have been a few instances of homicides or persons shot in our city and we encourage anyone with information to come forward with that information,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

“I just wish anyone with information would come forward, because if they kill somebody in my family, they could kill somebody in yours,” said Lucas.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the three homicides. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).