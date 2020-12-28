Indianapolis mother continues to fight for justice 2 years after son’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother on Indianapolis’ far east side is still fighting for justice after she and her family just spent a third Christmas without their loved one.

“I don’t see how they sleep at night. I don’t see how you lay down. I don’t see how you close your eyes at night, knowing that you murdered somebody, knowing that you killed somebody,” said Jacqueline Buckhalter.

Her son, Christopher Buckhalter, was 23 years old when he was shot and killed on December 21, 2018. His mother says he was shot and tried to drive himself to safety. He stopped outside the Carriage House East Apartments near 42nd and Mitthoeffer, where he died.

“We don’t know, we really don’t know. We heard two different stories, but what is the real truth to it?” said Jacqueline.

There are still so many questions that remain unanswered. But she says neither she nor her child can rest until there is justice.

“I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but I do know that if you get caught, they will be doing time,” said Jacqueline.

Christopher’s death marked the 154th homicide of 2018, a year that ended with 178 total. The violence in Indianapolis continues to increase in 2020 with 240 homicides to date.

“Moms out here want answer. The city, the people need to speak up. Quit this silent code not talking because if it was their loved ones, they want somebody to speak up and say something,” said Jacqueline.

Jacqueline says in the last six months, she’s been working more with detectives on the case. Police are asking you if you have any info, call Crimestoppers at (317)-262-TIPS.