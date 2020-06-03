Indianapolis man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at residents, officers during weekend protests

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say a man who allegedly pointed a gun at residents and police officers during protests on May 30 in Indianapolis has been arrested.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Antonio Wooden’s actions were captured in photos and videos that night.

The Indianapolis man was taken into custody Tuesday. Wooden was on active probation and had an arrest warrant out of Ohio from unrelated cases. He’s legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Antonio Wooden





Photos courtesy of IMPD

He now faces pending federal firearms charges.

IMPD says tips from the community helped them identify Wooden. A search warrant was served at his residence, and police say the rifle involved in the incident was recovered.

Anyone with further information about this incident can contact IndyCGIC@indy.gov.