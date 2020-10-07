Indiana man charged with sexually assaulting teenager during 2017 flight

INDIANAPOLIS– Federal officials say an Indiana man is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager during an airplane flight.

The flight from Indianapolis to Denver, Colorado happened on Oct. 6, 2017. Officials say it was a Frontier Airlines flight.

Ian Wagner, 38, of Fort Wayne allegedly engaged in and caused sexual contact with the then 18-year-old victim while she was sleeping.

The indictment says the victim was “incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct and physically incapable of declining participation in, and communicating an unwillingness to engage in, the sexual contact.”

Wagner was arrested in Fort Wayne on Oct. 4, 2020.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said Wagner faces up to three years in prison if he’s convicted.

The FBI says anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault while on an aircraft should report the incident to the flight crew and the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.