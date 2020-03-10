IMPD seeks public’s help identifying 3 suspects who robbed pizza shop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who robbed a pizza shop on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

On February 12, police say two males entered Barry’s Pizza, located at 2026 West Morris Street, while a third male waited outside. The two inside the restaurant robbed the business and two customers at gunpoint, according to IMPD.

Police have released the following descriptions of the three suspects:

A black male with dark skin who stands about 5’8” tall and weighs 170 lbs

A black male with light skin who stands 5’8” tall, weighs about 160 lbs and has a tattoo on his left hand

A black male with dark skin who stands 5’6” tall and weighs about 100 lbs

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Those who use Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to a felony arrest.