IMPD reports 5 people shot overnight; 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that five people were shot overnight in the city.

At 1:48 a.m. Sunday, IMPD reported that officers were at St. Vincent Hospital on the city’s north side, where three people walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said all three were in stable condition.

At 3:22 a.m., police said officers were on the scene of a person shot in the 4200 block of West 38th Street on the northwest side. IMPD reported that the person shot was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

At 4 a.m., IMPD said officers were at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, where a person walked in with a gunshot wound. That person was listed in critical condition. Police said they were searching for the shooting scene near West 38th Street and High School Road.

It is unclear if the West 38th Street shooting and the walk-in at Eskenazi Hospital are related.

Investigations into each incident are ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.