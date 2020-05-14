IMPD receives dozens of threats following officer-involved shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms they have received 26 threats against officers since last Wednesday.

This comes after two fatal officer-involved shootings.

“Oftentimes the only way you can combat true violence toward you is countering that with violence. That’s an unfortunate reality in the world we live in today,” said Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder.

Those in blue put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve their community. Now they’re being viewed as targets in uniforms by some of those who are outraged about the recent violence.

“These are not people I think are willing to sit down discuss their concerns. They would rather go out and make these threats,” said IMPD Chief Randall Taylor.

Threats against officers are being taken seriously. Chief Taylor says they’re being investigated by detectives and federal agents.

“One, you have people openly out on the street, in front of officers and in front of groups openly advocating for the murder of police officers. We know of people who are standing and talking about ways to proactively be able to attack and murder police officers, and then try to get away so they themselves are not harmed,” said Snyder.

Chief Taylor is making it clear that there will be consequences for those sending hateful and disturbing messages to not only these officers but their families.

“We certainly don’t want to get into arguments or physical altercations with anybody, but if you’re gonna go to an officer’s house and make those kinds of threats on their family or something like that, we’re not just gonna stand by and let that happen,” Chief Taylor insisted.

We spoke to some off-camera who participated in protests for Dreasjon Reed across the city.

Some of them say the black community is outraged about the incident, and there is still a lack of information. Until there are more answers, they have no comment.

“Please, let’s work through this with our words and not our fists or anything else like that. Let’s be cautious and be willing to sit down and really discuss what the issues are and what are the concerns of the community. How can we help? I’m always willing to listen,” said Chief Taylor.