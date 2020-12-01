IMPD: Man dead in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man died in a shooting early Tuesday morning on the east side.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of East 19th Street around 4:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Homicide detectives are investigating.

A SWAT vehicle was spotted in the area during the investigation. However, the vehicle later left the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).