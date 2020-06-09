IMPD: Man arrested in connection with downtown homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide in downtown Indianapolis last weekend.

IMPD said around 10:39 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 200 block of E. Market St. on a welfare check.

Officers found a female, later identified Doneasha Galbreath, 21, in a vehicle suffering from apparent trauma.

Police said medics arrived and pronounced her dead at 10:45 a.m.

During IMPD’s investigation, detectives learned the incident occurred near W. 21st St. and I-65, but Galbreath was driven to 200 E. Market Street.

Detectives later arrested Ladriel Chapman, 23, for his alleged involvement in the death of Galbreath.



Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).