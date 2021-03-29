IMPD: Juvenile in ‘serious condition’ after vehicle crashes into bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile is in “serious condition” after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop on Indianapolis’ north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of West 38th St. and North Salem St. in response to the crash.

Police say the juvenile was waiting in the bus stop shelter when they were struck.

IMPD is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Police say multiple people fled the vehicle after the crash, and one person of interest was later apprehended.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.