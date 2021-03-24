IMPD investigating man found shot in car on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in a car on the east side early Wednesday.

Just before 2 a.m., police were originally called to the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue for a report of shots fired. But officers were then rerouted and directed to the 3400 block of Wallace Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man inside a car who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was described to be in serious condition at one point but at last check was described as stable.

IMPD continues to investigate.