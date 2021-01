INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say someone set two cars on fire in the same west side Indianapolis neighborhood early Wednesday.

IMPD officers were called to the 3200 block of Lowry Road around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday after two vehicles were set on fire in the neighborhood.

Police said no one was hurt.

They’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the car fires and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.