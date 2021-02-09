IMPD investigating 7 shootings late Monday into Tuesday, including 3 deadly

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of seven shootings, including three deadly ones, from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

It started with a walk-in shooting victim around 8:40 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent Hospital on the north side. The only information about the shooting right now is that the victim was a male.

Then around 9:05 p.m., a woman was killed at an intersection on the east side. Police say it happened when she was a passenger in a car at 30th and Post. The car made it to 21st and Post by the time officers arrived.

Police say someone shot into the car and it is too early to determine if it was random or targeted. It’s not known if the driver was hurt.

At 10:22 p.m., another male walked into St. Vincent with a gun shot wound. Details surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Around midnight, a person was shot in the 5800 block of Wildflower Circle on the northwest side. Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot during an argument at a family gathering.

The second deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the west side. Police say a man returned to his home on Westbrook Avenue and found his male roommate suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That man was declared dead by officers.

Around 5 a.m., a woman was found shot and killed inside a laundromat at 38th and Sherman on the east side.

A third walk-in shooting was reported at 6:45 a.m., this time at Community East Hospital on Ritter Avenue. The condition of the victim is not known.

No arrests have been made in any of the investigations.

If anyone has any information, call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).