IMPD investigates man’s death as homicide after body discovered with trauma

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolos Metropolitan Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Monday on the city’s near northeast side.

Just after 5 p.m., police were called to the 3500 block of N. Tacoma Avenue on a report of a person down.

Officers arrived to find a man dead with apparent trauma, according to IMPD. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).