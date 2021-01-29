IMPD investigates deadly shooting near 42nd and Brentwood

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on the northeast side.

IMPD was called to the 4000 block of Stratford Court just before 3:30 Friday morning. That’s near E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive.

The victim was originally reported to be in critical condition, but around 4:30 a.m, IMPD said the victim had died. He was pronounced dead by medics on scene.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with information. The community can contact the the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).