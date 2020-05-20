IMPD investigates deadly hit-and-run on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Indianapolis’ east side.

Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to Arthington Boulevard & E. 38th Street to investigate a two-vehicle crash. Police say a female victim was killed in the head-on collision, and a male was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators also tell us that several passengers in one of the vehicles fled from the scene on foot.

This developing story will be updated as additional information becomes available.