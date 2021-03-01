IMPD investigates deadly double shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two women who were shot and killed early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of E. 40th and Cordell Street just after midnight on several reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the Postbrook East Apartments, officers found two women who were shot. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are encouraging people to come forward if they know anything, saying a number of violent crimes have been solved lately due to cooperation from the community.

“People coming forward, giving detectives information that leads them either directly to or that leads them to information that leads them to the suspects involved in these crimes,” said Lt. Shane Foley of IMPD.

Anyone that has information can contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.