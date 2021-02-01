IMPD investigates 2 separate shootings; 2 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings that left a man and woman in critical condition on Sunday.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a house in the 2200 block of Ritter Avenue on the east side.

Officers say a man walked up to the home on Ritter and told the resident he had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries to his face.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened outside or in a vehicle east of Emerson Avenue near 22nd Street.

Around 30 minutes later, a woman in a car was hit by a stray bullet on Falcon Creek Boulevard on the northwest side.

Witnesses say it happened when two other people were arguing, and one of them pulled a gun and started shooting.

The woman was in a car in front of an apartment building when she was shot.

At last check, she was in critical condition.

Both of these shootings remain under investigation.