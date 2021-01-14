IMPD investigate early morning shooting; victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Hoyt Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said a 20-year-old victim was shot several times and then rushed to the hospital.

IMPD is actively investigating the shooting but has not released any suspect information.

Indianapolis is in the middle of an especially violent week. On Tuesday, five people were killed and one was seriously hurt in four shootings across the city.