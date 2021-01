A close-up photo of police lights by night

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police responded to a double shooting in the 3800 block of E. 38th Street early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived and found two men who were shot. One man’s condition was described as critical; the other was described as stable.

The address of the shooting matched a liquor store in that area, 38th & Mass Liquors.

Police have not said whether the shooting was related to a robbery.