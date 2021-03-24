IMPD, FBI team up to arrest trio of juveniles suspected in series of armed robberies, carjackings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis detectives and the FBI worked together to arrest three juveniles suspected of committing a series of armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s west side.

Police believe the suspects are responsible for at least eight cases involving armed robberies of food delivery drivers, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says many of the crimes occurred near the Astoria Park Apartments, located at 3640 Beluga Lane. The police department added that detectives found several pieces of evidence that allegedly tie the trio to several previous robberies, including the following incidents:

February 7, 2021 4738 Sunblest Ct.

February 26, 2021 5748 Renn Ln.

March 6, 2021 7202 Hatteras Ln.

March 9, 2021 7202 Hatteras Ln.

March 10, 2021 7260 Wharfside Ln.

March 12, 2021 3954 Wind Drift Dr. E

March 14, 2021 7262 Wharfside Ln.

March 19, 2021 7270 Wharfside Ln

The juveniles were taken into custody without incident on March 19. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges.

Anyone with further information should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).