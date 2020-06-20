Man faces murder charge in relation to June killing

INDIANAPOLIS — 22-Year-Old Jeremy Satisfield has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Zyair Herron, who was shot and killed in Indianapolis back in June.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a person shot on the city’s northeast side on June 19.

IMPD said just before 9:26 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Hampshire Ct. on a report of shots being fired.

Officers were advised of a person shot at the location and found a man — later identified as Herron — lying on the ground with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Emergency teams responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials are asking anyone with further information should call the IMPD Homicide Unit at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).