IMPD chief, Mayor Hogsett discuss violence in Indy amid record homicide numbers

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor will join other officials in “responding to violence in Indianapolis neighborhoods” Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes as Indianapolis has seen more homicides this year than any other year prior. There have been 187 total homicides so far in 2020, with 160 of those being considered murders. The previous homicide record, set in 2017, was 179.

The briefing will happen at 2 p.m. outside Rising Star Apartments, located at 3900 Shadeland Avenue on the city’s northeast side. We’ll provide a livestream in this story.

Hogsett’s office says the apartment complex is working with OPHS community violence reduction grant recipient Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, Inc.

“CAGI and its partners aim to intercept individuals in need, continue to provide current programming the community relies on, while offering a new coherent, interconnected, holistic solution to the systemic plague of violence. Those new programs include emotional regulation training, employment placement, cognitive-based therapy, and case management,” Hogsett’s office said in a release.