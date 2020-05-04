IMPD chief, city leaders condemn large gathering and shooting that left 16-year-old girl dead

INDIANAPOLIS– A violent weekend in Indianapolis left two people dead, including a 16-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet.

On Monday, community leaders expressed outrage at the killing and some shockingly large crowds they believe jeopardized public safety.

Starting Saturday night, a large gathering took place in the parking lot at 38th and Arlington.

Around the same time, 16-year-old Nya Cope was killed by a stray bullet while riding in the car with her mother and sister.

“Unfortunately, a 16-year-old lost her life to what may have been an errant bullet, but the point is a 16-year-old is dead,” said IMPD chief Randal Taylor.

Chief Taylor admits right now his detectives don’t know who fired the deadly shot or why.

“I don’t know that we have a lot in the way of suspects at this point,” said Taylor. “All I know is we’ve got a dead 16-year-old that shouldn’t be.”

Reverend Charles Harrison shared a picture on Twitter of a large crowd gathered near the scene of the shooting. Hundreds of people had gathered for a car meet.

This is a picture from last night at 38th and Arlington. The group attempted to do this Friday night on the west side at 38th and Illinois, but we were not having it. Indy allowing this to happen is only going to lead to trouble and violence. pic.twitter.com/k9o6PX98Gn — Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) May 3, 2020

Several faith leaders and council members condemned that activity as reckless, especially because Marion County remains under a stay-at-home order due to COVID-19.

“Gatherings and the conduct here at 38th and Arlington this weekend is for lack of a better term selfish and it promoted death,” said pastor Clyde Posley with Antioch Baptist Church.

“Please remember that your life is connected to others lives so do everything you can to stay home,” said Ashley Gurvitz with the Alliance for Northeast Unification.

Even before the deadly shooting took place, chief Taylor claims his officers spent hours working to disperse several large groups of people and estimates between 150 and 500 cars were involved.

The city-county councilman for that area pleaded for help solving the teen’s murder.

“I want to ask for help identifying those who may have been involved in the shooting. We are a community. We care about each other and we’re going to show it,” said Indianapolis city-county councilman Keith Graves.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). So far no arrests have been made.