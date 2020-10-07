IMPD changes policies on when K9 officers can be deployed

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD leadership announced on Wednesday major changes to how they deploy their K9 officers with the intention of improving public safety.

Police K9’s are often praised for finding narcotics or honored in retirement after years of service, but what the public doesn’t see as often are the wounds left behind when police dogs attack citizens.

“I was in such pain and everything. I even reached down trying to grab a hold of the dog’s mouth to pull him off me,” said Jerry Bewley in March 2019.

Last year, a police K9 bit Bewley on the leg while chasing after someone else, and Jerry isn’t alone.

A national study by The Marshall Project found significantly more people were bit by police K9’s in Indianapolis compared to many other large cities like Chicago and New York City.

“We looked at the top 20 municipal policing agencies and found Indianapolis had the highest rate,” said reporter Abbie VanSickle with The Marshall Project.

VanSickle reported more than 220 K9 bites in Indianapolis over the last several years, while Seattle had 23, New York City had 25, and only one such incident happened in Chicago.

The Marshall Project also found many bite victim weren’t violent suspects, that officers frequently struggle to control their dogs, making the injuries worse, and there was little legal accountability or compensation for bite victims.

“It wasn’t like a nip from a family pet. These could be really significant injuries,” said VanSickle.

“We’ve restricted the criteria on when K9’s will be deployed and under what circumstances,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Josh Barker.

Chief Barker claims the department has been reviewing their K9 policies since 2018.

IMPD currently has 22 patrol K9’s, 12 bomb dogs, 12 drug dogs, two arson dogs, one missing persons dog and one therapy dog.

The new policies will codify three criteria for K9 Unit callouts that will change the unit’s deployment to a strategy more similar to SWAT callouts.

For an IMPD K9 team to be deployed:

The suspect must be wanted for a felony or wanted for a misdemeanor but is reasonably believed to be armed with a deadly weapon. An effective perimeter must be established around the area. Incident command must be established by a supervisor.

K9 teams will also consist of three handlers and a supervisor.

“What we’re trying to do is limit the K9 handler’s reliance on using the dog as the only less lethal tool to apprehend the suspect,” said Barker.

“Since we’re going from a handler and dog approach to a team approach, it should be safer for the officer and suspect, and that makes it safer for the community,” said IMPD K9 Lt. Robert Spradling.

The changes in policy take effect immediately, even as they’re being reviewed by an outside expert.