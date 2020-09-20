Police: At least 3 shot on Indy’s east side; officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people have been shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about noon Sunday, police were called to the 4500 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive.

IMPD is calling the incident an officer-involved shooting. It is unclear of an officer fired their weapon or if police were shot at.

All suspects are in custody, according to police.

Officials have not released the condition of those shot.

(Photo By Russ McQuaid)

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.