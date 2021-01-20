IMPD arrests man on charges of murder, kidnapping

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man Monday for allegedly killing a man on the north side of Indianapolis back in early January, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On January 3, 35-year-old James Greenberg was shot and killed in the 2000 block of West Coil Street.

Homicide detectives investigated the killing and identified the suspect as 31-year-old William Ballard.

Ballard was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation and domestic battery.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine a final charges.