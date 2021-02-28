IMPD arrests man allegedly involved in shooting that injured 23-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a man Sunday who was involved a shooting Saturday night that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called the 2100 block of North Mitthoffer Road in response to a report of a person shot.

IMPD says officers did not find a victim but did locate a crime scene. Not long after, officers were called to Community East Hospital on a report of a person shot. At the hospital, police located a 23-year-old man who was confirmed to have been shot and was in stable condition.

Aggravated assault detectives responded to the scenes and began their investigation.

Detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect thanks to cooperation from witnesses, IMPD noted. On Sunday, detectives announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shawn Brown for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Brown faces preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine final charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).