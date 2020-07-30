Identities released for 3 Indy men killed in series of shootings over 4 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men are dead following a series of shootings in Indianapolis.

The violence took place over a span of just over four hours starting Wednesday night.

A dispute that started at one apartment complex ended in gunfire in the parking lot of another west side complex on Scarlet Drive and claimed the life of 30-year-old Andrew Hubert.

Less than 15 minutes later, at the Amber Woods apartments on the far east side, someone shot and killed a 24-year-old Timothy Bean Jr., who was used a wheelchair.

A few hours later, police were called to Brentwood Drive on the northeast side and found a third man, 23-year-old Shawn Hicks Jr., shot to death on the side of the road.

The trio of homicides left police frustrated overnight.

“You know it’s a broken record right? Over and over. Why are you grabbing a gun over an argument?” said IMPD Major Harold Turner.

While officers investigate the motives for each of the three killings, police say people have to learn to settle conflicts without pulling a trigger.

“Someone’s got to be an adult. Unfortunately it seems all we have are children throwing tantrums,” said Turner.

“I am so worried about these kids in Amber Woods because bullets don’t have any friends,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

That neighbor lives in the Amber Woods apartments and admits he feared for his own safety long before the overnight killing.

“It’s so frustrating because every night there’s shootings going on and nothing is being done. I lay in the bed and hear gunshots,” said the neighbor.

That man explained how he personally shared numerous videos with police that show kids playing with an arsenal of weapons, yet claims police didn’t take the complaints serious before the murder.

“It seems like no one wants to do the right thing. Go get the guns,” said neighbor. “By going and getting some of those guns we may have been able to save this guy’s life and it is more than heart wrenching.”

As always anyone with information on any of the three homicides is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).