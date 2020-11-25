Homicide investigation underway in Howard County; police identify victim

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 27-year-old man in Howard County.

Christopher Leo Rucker was found unconscious and unresponsive near 500 East and 100 North near Greentown around 12 p.m. Monday.

Police received a report that a person was lying near the road. The Greentown town marshal found Rucker, who was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigators from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police were called to the scene to assist.

An autopsy performed Tuesday found Rucker died from a gunshot wound; Coroner Dr. Steven Seele ruled his death a homicide.

Rucker lived in Marion but previously resided in Yazoo, Mississippi. His family has been notified, investigators said.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Rucker’s homicide with the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information should call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 765-614-3372 (messages can be anonymous) or send an email to HCSOCID@howardcountyin.gov.