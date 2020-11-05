Homicide detectives investigating shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in an overnight shooting on the near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of North Dearborn Street around 12:02 a.m. where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).