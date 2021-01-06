Greenwood police search for suspects who pulled gun during shoplifting investigation

Greenwood police release images of men accused of pulling gun during shoplifting investigation.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are looking for three shoplifting suspects, one of whom was seen pulling a gun on loss prevention investigators.

Officers said three men were caught shoplifting from the Von Maur store at the Greenwood Park Mall on December 28.

When they were taken to the loss prevention office, one of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed the weapon at loss prevention staff.

The three men then all reportedly fled the store in a black Ford Fusion with a missing hubcap.

If you recognize the men or have any information, call Greenwood police at 317-865-0300.