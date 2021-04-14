Grand jury indicts Muncie police officers accused of covering up excessive force against arrestees

MUNCIE, Ind. – A grand jury indicted four Muncie police officers with excessive force and obstruction.

According to federal prosecutors, officers Joseph Chase Winkle, 34, Jeremy Gibson, 30, and Corey Posey 28, and Sergeant Joseph Krejsa, 50, used excessive force against arrestees and tried to cover it up.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress announced the charges Wednesday.

The 17-count indictment charges Winkle with 11 felony offenses, Gibson with three felony offenses, Krejsa with two felony offenses, and Posey with one felony offense.

Winkle is accused of depriving five different arrestees of their right to be free from excessive force and six counts of writing false reports about his use of force. He’s accused of kicking, punching, knee-striking and using a Taser on arrestees without justification, resulting in injuries.

Gibson is charged with two counts of depriving two arrestees of their rights to be free from excessive force, and one count of writing a false report about his use of force against one of them. The indictment alleges that Gibson’s actions included punching, stomping on, and knee-striking arrestees without justification, resulting in injuries.

Krejsa is charged with writing false reports related to two excessive force incidents involving Winkle. The indictment alleges that Krejsa, on one occasion, minimized the level of force used by Winkle during one arrest, and, on another occasion, falsely represented that a different Muncie Police Department sergeant cleared Winkle—even though it was Krejsa who’d conducted the review.

Posey is charged writing a false report related to one of Winkle’s excessive force incidents. Posey misrepresented the arrestee’s behavior, the indictment alleged, and mischaracterized and omitted Winkle’s unlawful use of force during the incident.

Previously, Winkle, Gibson and Krejsa were charged in a 12-count indictment with civil rights and obstruction offenses stemming from five of the six incidents mentioned in the indictment.

The maximum penalty for the deprivation-of-rights offenses is 10 years in prison. The maximum penalty for false report offenses is 20 years.