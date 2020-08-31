Franklin man faces child sex charges after allegedly fondling, sending explicit messages to 14-year-old girl

FRANKLIN — A 49-year-old Franklin man is facing child sex charges after he allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl inappropriately, as well as sent her sexually explicit messages and nude photos.

Tad D. Brewer has been charged with child molestation, child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor, all felonies.

An investigation into Brewer began in April when the victim’s mother called police after she found a cell phone she didn’t know her daughter had that contained inappropriate content. The victim claims Brewer bought her the phone after she got in trouble at school and had her phone taken away.

The victim told police that Brewer sent her sexually explicit messages and images. She also reported that he fondled her on two occasions and bought her sex toys, according to court documents.

A search of the phone turned up sexually explicit messages and images similar to what the victim described to authorities, documents show.

Brewer was arrested last week and opted not to give police a statement. He was booked into the Johnson County Jail.