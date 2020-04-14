Fortville police search for man accused of beating girlfriend over missing phone

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police are looking for Shaun Slinkard, who is wanted for domestic battery in Hancock County.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on April 9.

Police said Slinkard is known to spend time on Indy’s east side. He stands 5’11” inches tall, weighs about 175 lbs, has blue eyes and brown hair.

Slinkard is wanted in connection to a domestic issue on April 7. Officers said the victims drove Slinkard to the Colonial Motel on East Broadway.

According to a news release from CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana, Slinkard became angry when they got to the hotel because he could not find his cell phone. When the victim could not give it to him, they report that he “began punching her in the face, choking her and ramming her face into the steering wheel of the car, breaking the victim’s nose.”

“Our daughter did not deserve this, no woman does,” the victim’s mother told FOX59. “As parents, we are simply asking if anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana.”

Police said the victim bit Slinkard in order to make him stop. Then, Slinkard got out of the car and the victim sped off.

If you know where Slinkard is or have any information related to this case, CrimeStoppers wants to hear from you. Call them at 317-262-TIPS or 1-800-262-TIPS.

Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.

