Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan arrested in Whitley County on marijuana charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Caleb Swanigan, who led Homestead High School to an Indiana state basketball title in 2015 and was an All-American at Purdue before starting a career in the NBA is facing drug charges in Whitley County.

Swanigan, 23, was arrested around 2:00 a.m. following a traffic stop by Columbia City police on U.S. 30 as he was driving east. Police found 3.4 pounds of marijuana in Swanigan’s vehicle as well as $3,415 in cash and some drug paraphernalia. He is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana according to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office.

Swanigan was released on bond.

He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 and is currently a free agent. He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015. He then played at Purdue University before declaring for the NBA draft.

Swanigan eventually got a diploma in Educational History from Purdue. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness and released music in 2019.

Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Howard in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)