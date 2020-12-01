Former Jennings County sheriff’s deputy accused of fraud, official misconduct

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police say a former Jennings County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on fraud-related charges.

The investigation began in early 2020 when allegations of insurance fraud, official misconduct and forgery were made against 35-year-old James Gholson of Elizabethtown.

Investigators found that Gholson allegedly reported a theft of oxygen equipment from his residence in February of 2018. He owned an oxygen supply business and reported the theft to the sheriff’s office.

Police say he then filed insurance claims with his business insurance company as well as his homeowners insurance policy. ISP alleges he was paid more than $100,000 by one company and more than $87,000 from the other for the same claim.

Another incident occurred in April of 2019. Police say Gholson again claimed that oxygen equipment was stolen from his home. He again filed claims with two insurance companies and received a total of more than $66,000 in total. In this case, police say he gave the insurance companies fake invoices for the equipment and manufactured a false police report showing he reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

In November 2019, investigators say Gholson tried to file an insurance claim which said a trailer with two lawnmowers inside had been stolen. He allegedly provided a false invoice for the lawnmowers and gave the insurance company a fake title for the trailer. Another false police report was generated, according to ISP.

The insurance company denied the claim after finding evidence of potential fraud. That’s when police were called to investigate.

Gholson faces preliminary charges of insurance fraud, official misconduct and forgery.

He was a reserve deputy with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 2017 to Feb. 2020. At that time, he became a full-time deputy. He resigned in June amid the investigation.