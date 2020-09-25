Former Hamilton County magistrate accused of resisting arrest takes plea deal, sentenced to probation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A former Hamilton County magistrate has been sentenced to a year of probation and drug treatment.

William Greenaway was arrested in March of last year after investigators say he bought meth from a police informant.

According to officers, Greenaway swallowed the bag once police approached him after the sale. Police said Greenaway then bit an officer’s thumb when they tried to force the meth bag out of his mouth.

Greenaway originally told police he was set up and swallowed the bag because he panicked. But during a hearing Thursday, he was sentenced through a plea agreement for possession of meth and resisting law enforcement.

Greenaway served as a magistrate for eight years before being fired.