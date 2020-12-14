Former corrections officer in Putnamville accused of drug trafficking

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.– A former correctional officer at the Putnamville Correctional Facility is wanted after allegedly trafficking drugs into the jail.

Micah White faces charges of conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and official misconduct.

Officials say White was employed at the facility from July 13 – Dec. 4, 2020.

Court documents show he allegedly admitted to trafficking suboxone once and officials say a second plan was in the works for suboxone, synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and Roxies, which were described as oxycodone crushed and mixed with fentanyl.

As of Monday afternoon, police said White has not been taken into custody.