Former Alexandria, Anderson officer arrested for alleged child solicitation; victim under age 10

MADISON COUNTY — A former officer with the Alexandria Police Department has been arrested for alleged child solicitation.

40-year-old Matthew Blakeley — who was most recently with the Anderson Police Department — turned himself in at the Madison County Jail Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant was issued following an investigation by Indiana State Police that began in May. The investigation centered around an incident that occurred in 2002 involving a victim who was under the age of 10 at the time and was known by Blakeley.

Blakeley is accused of inappropriately touching the victim.

Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Melissa Brisco said Blakeley was briefly stationed at an Alexandria school in 2018, but did not provide security in 2002 and was not affiliated with the school corporation.

CBS4 reached out to the Alexandria Police Department and Anderson Police Department for comment Tuesday evening and is yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.