Man faces murder charge in deadly Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE — A man has been preliminarily charged with murder after a deadly stabbing Saturday night in Lawrence.

911 operators received a call around 9:30 p.m. for a disturbance at The Grand Reserve at Geist apartment complex on Arborview Drive.

Investigators say a small party involving a few people led to a fight between two men.

During the altercation, one man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other in the chest, according to police.

Medics took that man to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead a short time later. On Monday, he was identified as 42-year-old Devon Casey.

55-year-old Kevin Vinson was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder. Final charges will be made by the Marion County Prosecutors Office.