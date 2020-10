INDIANAPOLIS– The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Indianapolis Field Office is asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 5 at the Chase Bank located at 7336 Rockville Road, on the west side of Indianapolis.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s to early 40s, 5’10” to 6′ tall, with reddish hair. He was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.



Photos courtesy of the FBI Indianapolis Field Office

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the FBI at 317-595-4000.