Father arrested after Kokomo infant suffers multiple fractures

KOKOMO, Ind.– A Kokomo man was arrested Monday in connection with a child abuse investigation.

The investigation started on March 26 when police were called to Community Howard Regional Health on a report of suspected child abuse and/or neglect. Hospital officials told police a 2-month-old baby was brought into the hospital and diagnosed with a skull fracture and broken ribs.

After the infant was transported to Riley Hospital, additional injuries including fractures to each of the infant’s limbs were discovered.

During their investigation, police identified the baby’s father as 20-year-old Chase Williams of Kokomo. He was arrested on March 29.

The Kokomo Police Department said Williams was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery on a child less than 14 with serious bodily injury and invasion of privacy.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous.