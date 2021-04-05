Family pleads for streets to ‘forget the code’ after father killed at basketball court on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Easter Sunday after a basketball game at a park on Indianapolis’ far east side.

Police are frustrated that out of the nearly 150 people who were there, no one claims to have seen anything.

The family is crushed, but they’re fighting for the justice they say their loved one — who has been identified as 26-year-old Etienne “Marcel” Chisholm — deserves.

“A mother is never supposed to bury her child. I can’t describe the pain,” said Marcel’s mother, Ebony Chisholm.

It hasn’t been 24 hours, but family and friends are gathering in the same spot Marcel was killed Sunday. His mother Ebony broke down to her knees at the scene.

“Marcel was a blessing. I was told when I was 13 that I could never have kids because I had cervical cancer, and then I got pregnant with him,” said Ebony.

To many, Marcel was a light on and off the basketball court. Sadly, that light was dimmed when someone at the park pulled the trigger, leaving his 2-year-old son without a father.

“He was a great father to his only born son that is identical to him when he was born,” said Ebony.

The child’s mother, Diamond Sanders, stood next to Ebony, but she was too emotional to speak.

What makes this even harder for those who love him is the fact he was doing what he loved.

“Yes, he loved playing basketball, he loved mixed martial arts, he loved to smile. He was a sports fanatic. He loved to race,” said Ebony.

A day later, police have no suspects. Marcel’s mother has a message to those who told police they didn’t see anything.

“I just want somebody to stop being scared and step up. I grew up out here, I’m from 42nd and Post Road. I get it. I know the code, I know it. Forget the code. If you loved him, speak! This is not the time to be silent,” said Ebony.

If you have any information, police are urging you to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) -262-TIPS.

A vigil in his honor is being held on the court where he was killed Monday night at 7 p.m.