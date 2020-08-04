Families, police plead for help with more than 130 people killed in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 130 people have been killed in Indianapolis in 2020, according to IMPD’s most recent homicide report with data from January 1 through July 30.

IMPD reports they have made arrests in 35 homicide cases, but more than 70 cases from January through the end of July are still unsolved.

David Lowery Jr., 16, is one of the victims whose case is still open.

“My whole world is crushed right now,” said his mother, Christina Davis.

Lowery Jr. was killed on June 4 when someone shot him on Edgemont Avenue on the city’s northwest side.

According to IMPD’s data, 55% of 2020 homicides are still unsolved.

“Just lost, struggling, trying to figure out what went on,” Davis said about how she is feeling.

CrimeStoppers wants people to know they can come forward with information and be totally anonymous.

“When you call our number, those numbers actually get routed through a system that goes up to Canada and down to us,” Dan Rosenberg of CrimeStoppers said. “There’s no caller ID, there’s no way for us to trace it back to the actual caller.”

Rosenberg says the number, 317-262-TIPS, is meant to be a safe way for someone to offer a tip if they do not feel comfortable talking with police.

“Some of these communities have a real history of issues with our justice system,” Roseberg said. “I think everyone should know that the only way we solve issues like crime, like homicide, like poverty, is by working together.”