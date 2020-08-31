East side residents say Indy’s Skyline Motel has improved despite nearby shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Residents who live near the Skyline Motel, which was once labeled as a “top nuisance” motel in Indianapolis, say things have improved noticeably at the motel in the last couple years.

“It seems to have gotten a lot better over there,” said Heather Bolinger, who lives across the street from the motel.

Heather’s husband, Steven, agreed that police and other emergency activity at the hotel is not as common as it used to be.

“The frequency has gone down,” Steven Bolinger said. “It’s not an every day thing.”

The comments come as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police continue investigating a shooting where the victim was found in the Skyline Motel’s parking lot over the weekend.

IMPD responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to reports of a person shot in the 6600 block of East Washington Street. Although it’s not clear where the shooting happened, officers said the injured shooting victim was found in the Skyline Motel’s parking lot just off Washington Street. The injured victim’s SUV had also rolled off the street before running into the corner of a dentist office located next door to the motel. The shooting victim was transported from the scene in critical, but stable condition.

Skyline Motel’s owner, Nila Patel, said nobody involved in the shooting had any connection to the motel. She says the victim ending up in the motel’s parking lot was an unfortunate coincidence for a business that has spent the last two years working to reduce crime and emergency calls for help.

In 2018, Skyline Motel was called one of Indianapolis’ “top nuisance” motels as members of the City-County Council were discussing an ordinance to reduce crime and emergency runs at “problem” hotels and motels. The ordinance, which passed unanimously, gave the city the authority to put a motel on probation if the business exceed 2.5 emergency runs for every room in the business in a single year. Emergency runs include police, fire and emergency medical calls.

A hotel or motel put on probation would be required to work with city agencies to develop and implement a mitigation plan aimed getting emergency calls below 2.5 per room. Failure to develop and implement a plan could result in the business losing its license to operate in the city.

When Patel took over Skyline Motel in 2017, the run-per-room ratio was 6.7. She says she has been working with IMPD and screening motel guests in an effort to reduce emergency calls to the motel.

According to the Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services (formerly the office of Code Enforcement), the Skyline Motel has 1.82 emergency runs per room in 2020. The motel finished 2019 with a 1.73 ratio.

“The Skyline Motel has not reached the 2.5 runs per room ratio that would place them on probation and require them to adopt a mitigation plan,” Department of Business and Neighborhood Services spokesperson Brandi Pahl said in an emailed response.

Denise Foxworthy, who has lived across the street from Skyline Motel for seven years, says she has noticed fewer emergency vehicles arriving at the business in the last couple years.

“I think it could probably be maybe a little bit of improvement, but I think it’s going on the right direction,” she said.

IMPD officials say Sunday morning’s shooting remains an open, active investigation.