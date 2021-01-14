Driver taken to hospital after IMPD pursuit of stolen van

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after IMPD said he led them on a pursuit in a stolen van overnight.

East District IMPD officers initiated the pursuit just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

It’s unclear where the chase started but at one point, it transferred to Interstate 65 just north of downtown.

Police said the van exited at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Drive and eventually crashed at the intersection of W. 38th Street and Michigan Road.

During the crash, the van hit two cars and went airborne and landed on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known, but an IMPD police report said the suspect was arrested for a warrant issued out of Hancock County.